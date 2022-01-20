Skip to main content
Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Cavs

The Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Illinois on Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Bulls knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and after the game Alex Caruso sent out a tweet. 

The post from Caruso can be seen embedded below.  

Caruso's tweet said: "Felt great to be back on the floor tonight.. United Center was rocking #BullsWin

The game was Caruso's first time playing since December 26. 

In his first game back he had nine points, three rebounds and two assists. 

The Bulls are 28-15 in 43 games, and are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but this year they have a totally revamped roster with new players such as Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Caruso. 

The drought appears as if it will end this season. 

