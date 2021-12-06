Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Knicks And Nets

The Chicago Bulls are 16-8 and the second seed in the Eastern Conference through their first 24 games of the season.

In their last two games they beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

After they defeated the Nets 111-107 on Saturday evening, Bulls guard Alex Caruso sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bulls have missed the postseason in each of the last four seasons, but with the new additions of Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, they appear as if they could be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Nets are still the top seed in the east with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games of the season.

