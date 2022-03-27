Here's What Alex Rodriguez Put On His Instagram Story After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who is now a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, made a post to Instagram after the Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 116-95 in Minnesota on Friday evening.
After the game, former New York Yankees star and current part-owner Alex Rodriguez, posted a story to his Instagram account.
The post can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.
"Huge Win! Great Bounceback Effort!!!", the World Series Champion wrote.
The Timberwolves improved to 43-32 on the season in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are also a very impressive 25-13 in the 38 games that they have played at home.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.