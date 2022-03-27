Skip to main content
Here's What Alex Rodriguez Put On His Instagram Story After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who is now a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, made a post to Instagram after the Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 116-95 in Minnesota on Friday evening.  

After the game, former New York Yankees star and current part-owner Alex Rodriguez, posted a story to his Instagram account.  

The post can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.  

screenshot that is captured from Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story.

"Huge Win! Great Bounceback Effort!!!", the World Series Champion wrote.  

The Timberwolves improved to 43-32 on the season in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.     

They are also a very impressive 25-13 in the 38 games that they have played at home.  

