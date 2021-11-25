Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Heat

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Minnesota Timberwolves Beat The Miami Heat On Wednesday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Minnesota Timberwolves Beat The Miami Heat On Wednesday

    The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday evening in Minnesota. 

    The Heat fell to 12-7 on the season, and the Timberwolves won their fifth game in a row to advance to 9-9 in their first 18 games. 

    Anthony Edwards had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the game. 

    After the big win, Edwards sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Timberwolves have a big-three of Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and they will take their winning streak into Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night for a game with the Hornets. 

    As for the Heat, they are off to a good start to the season and one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. 

    More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Heat

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet About Is Going Viral

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    23 hours ago