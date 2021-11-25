Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Heat

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Minnesota Timberwolves Beat The Miami Heat On Wednesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday evening in Minnesota.
The Heat fell to 12-7 on the season, and the Timberwolves won their fifth game in a row to advance to 9-9 in their first 18 games.
Anthony Edwards had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the game.
After the big win, Edwards sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Timberwolves have a big-three of Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and they will take their winning streak into Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night for a game with the Hornets.
As for the Heat, they are off to a good start to the season and one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
More on the Miami Heat can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.