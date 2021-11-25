Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday evening in Minnesota.

The Heat fell to 12-7 on the season, and the Timberwolves won their fifth game in a row to advance to 9-9 in their first 18 games.

Anthony Edwards had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the game.

After the big win, Edwards sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Timberwolves have a big-three of Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and they will take their winning streak into Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night for a game with the Hornets.

As for the Heat, they are off to a good start to the season and one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

