VIRAL: Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Signing With The Timberwolves

Austin Rivers sent out a tweet after agreeing to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA veteran has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that veteran shooting guard Austin Rivers has agreed to a one-year deal to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Woj: "Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Rivers played 67 games for Denver a year ago, where new president Tim Connelly signed him in consecutive seasons."

Rivers then also sent out a tweet confirming the news, and saying how he is excited to join the team. 

Rivers: "Minnesota I’m hype. Excited to be apart of the squad! Big year ahead!!"

Last season, he played for the Nuggets and averaged 6.0 points per game. 

The best season of his career came when he was playing (under his dad Doc Rivers) on the Clippers. 

In 2018, he averaged 15.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. 

Doc now coaches the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The Timberwolves have a very talented roster that includes; Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

They also traded for Rudy Gobert during the offseason. 

This past season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they had Jimmy Butler. 

They went 46-36 and after beating the Clippers in the play-in tournament, were the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first-round.

