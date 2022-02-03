Skip to main content
Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

The Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103 on the road on Wednesday night without their best player.   

Bradley Beal was ruled out for the game, and after the game he sent out a tweet. 

The tweet from Beal can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The Wizards improved to 24-27 in 51 games with the win, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games, but remain only a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed (the final play-in spot). 

Last season, the Wizards and 76ers faced off in the first round of the postseason, and the 76ers won the series in just five games. 

However, the Wizards traded Russell Westbrook this past offseason, so they have a totally different roster. 

