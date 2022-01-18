Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon.
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon by a score of 117-98.
The win improves the Wizards to 23-21 in 44 games on the season, while the 76ers fall to 25-18 in 43 games.
After the game, Bradley Beal sent out a tweet and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Beal was back playing for the first time in three games, and he scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.
The Wizards had cooled down after a hot start, but are clicking again and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.
The two teams played in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the series in five games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.