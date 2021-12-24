Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Knicks

    Bradley Beal sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday evening.
    Author:

    Bradley Beal sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday evening.

    The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening 124-117. 

    The Wizards improved to 17-15 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 14-18. 

    All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal did not play in the game, but after the win he sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Beal's tweet said: "Great win fellas!!!"  

    The Wizards are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, which has the in the playoff picture, but they have been trending downwards.   

    After starting out their season hot, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

    As for the Knicks, they started out their season 5-1, but have been very cold since. 

    They are also just 3-7 in their last ten games.

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16926599_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Knicks

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16136840_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Christmas Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028119_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Jay-Z

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16840006_168388303_lowres
    News

    Exclusive: New Timberwolves Owner Marc Lore Opens Up About Life, Career And Purchase Of Team

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

    3 hours ago