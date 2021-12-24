Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Knicks

The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening 124-117.

The Wizards improved to 17-15 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 14-18.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal did not play in the game, but after the win he sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

Beal's tweet said: "Great win fellas!!!"

The Wizards are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, which has the in the playoff picture, but they have been trending downwards.

After starting out their season hot, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Knicks, they started out their season 5-1, but have been very cold since.

They are also just 3-7 in their last ten games.

