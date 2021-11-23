Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Saturday

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant and the Nets were tied for the Eastern Conference's best record at 12-5 heading into Monday night.

Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season, Durant and James Harden have made the Nets one of the best teams in all of basketball.

The Nets were designed to be a team with a big-three of Irving, Durant and Harden, with solid veterans off the bench.

Therefore, how they do in the playoffs is still up for debate, but in the regular season Harden and Durant are clearly good enough to keep them as one of the top seeds all season long.

Durant is in his third season with the Nets after joining them in the summer of 2019.

