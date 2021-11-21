Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Friday night 115-113 to advance to 12-5 in their first 17 games this season.

However, the All-Star guard has yet to play for them in those 17 games this season.

Irving remains out due to the vaccine mandate in New York City, and even though he could be a part-time player the Nets said before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team until he can be a full-time participant.

Kevin Durant and James Harden have led the team to a good start to the season, but there is a good case to be made they will lose in the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals if they don't get Irving back.

