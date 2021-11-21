Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Here's What Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning. The Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play this season.
    Author:

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning. The Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play this season.

    Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Friday night 115-113 to advance to 12-5 in their first 17 games this season. 

    However, the All-Star guard has yet to play for them in those 17 games this season. 

    Irving remains out due to the vaccine mandate in New York City, and even though he could be a part-time player the Nets said before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team until he can be a full-time participant. 

    Kevin Durant and James Harden have led the team to a good start to the season, but there is a good case to be made they will lose in the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals if they don't get Irving back. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16959974_168388303_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

    2 hours ago