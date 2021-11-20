Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

The Phoenix Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This season, they got off to a slow start at 1-3 in their first four games.

However, they are now on fire with an 11-game winning streak, and have a 12-3 record in their first 15 games after beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-104 on Friday night in Arizona.

On Saturday, All-Star point guard Chris Paul posted photos to his Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.

Paul had 18 points, five rebounds and 14 assists in the game.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had 19 points, and Deandre Ayton also had 18 rebounds.

Over on the Mavericks side, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

