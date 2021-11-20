Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs
    Publish date:

    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
    Author:

    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

    The Phoenix Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

    This season, they got off to a slow start at 1-3 in their first four games. 

    However, they are now on fire with an 11-game winning streak, and have a 12-3 record in their first 15 games after beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-104 on Friday night in Arizona. 

    On Saturday, All-Star point guard Chris Paul posted photos to his Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    Paul had 18 points, five rebounds and 14 assists in the game. 

    All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had 19 points, and Deandre Ayton also had 18 rebounds. 

    Over on the Mavericks side, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds. 

    More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

    USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Houston Rockets' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17072725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Taj Gibson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    2 hours ago