Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Saturday, and the post from Paul can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Paul's tweet said: "I need a Ja’Marr Chase jersey!!"

The Bengals won their playoff game 26-19 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, and Chase had nine catches for 116 receiving yards.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 32-9 record in 41 games played on the season.

They made the NBA Finals in Paul's first season with the franchise last year, and appear as if they will be a team who can get back there this season.

Paul is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

