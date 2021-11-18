Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

    The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

    The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. 

    After the game, Cole Anthony sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Anthony had 15 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the game. 

    The 21-year-old point guard is off to a good start to the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. 

    He was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina. 

    As for the Knicks, they started the season 5-1, but have gone 3-6 in their last nine games, and are 8-7. 

    Six players scored in double-digits on Wednesday night against the Magic, but no one scored higher than 17 points. 

    The Magic improved to 4-11 on the season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960502_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Portland Trail Blazers

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game On Wednesday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17177644_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

    3 hours ago