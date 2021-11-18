Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Orlando Magic Beat The Knicks In New York
The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
After the game, Cole Anthony sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Anthony had 15 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the game.
The 21-year-old point guard is off to a good start to the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
He was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina.
As for the Knicks, they started the season 5-1, but have gone 3-6 in their last nine games, and are 8-7.
Six players scored in double-digits on Wednesday night against the Magic, but no one scored higher than 17 points.
The Magic improved to 4-11 on the season.
