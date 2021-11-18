Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

Skip to main content
    The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
    The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. 

    After the game, Cole Anthony sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Anthony had 15 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the game. 

    The 21-year-old point guard is off to a good start to the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. 

    He was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina. 

    As for the Knicks, they started the season 5-1, but have gone 3-6 in their last nine games, and are 8-7. 

    Six players scored in double-digits on Wednesday night against the Magic, but no one scored higher than 17 points. 

    The Magic improved to 4-11 on the season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

