Here's What Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Tuesday's game in Ohio against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell at home to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 131-120 in Ohio on Monday evening, and after the game All-Star guard Darius Garland spoke to reporters.  

The Cavs have been an excellent defensive team this year, so letting up 131 points at home to a struggling Lakers team was out of the ordinary for the team this season.  

"We get another shot at it Thursday," Garland said postgame about their next matchup against the Toronto Raptors . "Come in with better detail, just better plan overall on the defensive scheme. Like Mar said we've gotta be more physical they got in our paint the entire game, and got whatever they want, easy buckets."  

Garland finished the loss with 29 points and 17 assists.  

The full clip of Garland speaking after the loss can be watched here.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

