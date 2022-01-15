Skip to main content
Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Got Blown Out By The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Chicago Bull in Illinois on Friday night, and after the game DeMar DeRozan spoke to the media.

The Chicago Bulls got blown out for the second straight game when the Golden State Warriors beat them 136-98 in Chicago on Friday night.  

The Nets had beat them in Chicago on Wednesday 138-112. 

Even with the two tough losses, the Bulls are still 27-13 on the season, and remain the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After the game on Friday, DeMar DeRozan, who scored 17 points, spoke to the media and the clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls. 

"We just got our butt kicked two nights in a row," DeRozan said postgame. "Now it's about how we respond."

The Bulls will play their next game on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts, and then will play the Memphis Grizzlies (the hottest team in the NBA) on Monday in Tennessee. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

