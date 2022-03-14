Skip to main content
Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Lakers

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns crushed the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 140-111 on Sunday night in Arizona, and after the game Devin Booker spoke to reporters. 

"We don't like losing two in a row," Booker said postgame. "So we just want to come with a lot of energy and effort and we did that to start the game." 

The full clip of Booker speaking after the game can be watched here.  

The Suns lost their last game at home against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but clearly responded in this game by coming out and winning the first quarter against the Lakers 48-22.  

Booker went off for 30 points and ten assists, and the Suns have the best record in the NBA at 54-14. 

They will play their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Tuesday night. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

