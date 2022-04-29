Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason, while the Suns will continue their pursuit of getting to another NBA Finals.

After the big win, Devin Booker spoke to Bally Sports Arizona.

The All-Star shooting guard got injured in Game 2, and then missed three straight games, but returned for Game 6 to help the Suns clinch the series.

Prior to Chris Paul joining the franchise last summer, Booker had never been to the NBA Playoffs.

Now, he has been to the NBA Finals (last season) and finished with the best record in the entire NBA (this season).

As for the Pelicans, their magical run comes to an end, but they surprised the entire NBA just by making the playoffs.

They began their season 1-12, and finished the year as the ninth seed.

However, they won their way through the play-in tournament and then won two games in the playoffs against the Suns.

Related stories on NBA basketball