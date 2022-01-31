Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Spurs
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 in Arizona on Sunday night, and on Monday Booker sent out a tweet.
The tweet from Booker can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 40-9 record in the 49 games that they have played, and are currently on a ten-game wining streak.
Earlier in the season they had an 18-game winning streak.
The franchise had not been to the playoffs in a decade, and then last season Chris Paul helped lead them to the NBA Finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat them 4-2 in six games to win the NBA title.
The Suns currently have a 3.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the west, and are once again a contender to make the Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.