Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are absolutely rolling right now.

After going 1-3 in their first four games, they have won ten straight games and are now 11-3 on the season.

On Wednesday night they beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98, and on Thursday All-Star shooting guard Booker sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Booker had 24 points and nine rebounds in the game, and on the season he is averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Suns made the NBA Playoffs last season, which was the first time Booker had made the playoffs in his career.

Not only did they make the playoffs, but the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals led by Booker and All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

