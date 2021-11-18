Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game
    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

    Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet on Thursday.
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are absolutely rolling right now. 

    After going 1-3 in their first four games, they have won ten straight games and are now 11-3 on the season. 

    On Wednesday night they beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98, and on Thursday All-Star shooting guard Booker sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Booker had 24 points and nine rebounds in the game, and on the season he is averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. 

    The Suns made the NBA Playoffs last season, which was the first time Booker had made the playoffs in his career. 

    Not only did they make the playoffs, but the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals led by Booker and All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

