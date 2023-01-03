Here's What Donovan Mitchell Said After Scoring 71 Points

Donovan Mitchell had 71 points in Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls 145-134 (at home) in overtime.

Donovan Mitchell erupted for a career-high 71 points, which is tied for the sixth most points ever scored in an NBA game.

After the game, Mitchell was interviewed on the court by the Bally Sports Cleveland television broadcast.

"First and foremost, my teammates, we fought, I know I had 70 and all, but I wouldn't be here without them," Mitchell said. "We wouldn't have been in this position without guys making crucial plays, and that's the honest truth."

The Cavs were down by 18 points at the end of the first half, so they won the second half (including overtime) by 29 points.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland did not play in the game, and Mitchell played 50 minutes.

His final stat line was 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block (on 22/34 shooting from the field and 7/15 from the three-point range).

With 4.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Mitchell had one free throw with the Cavs down two, so he had to miss intentionally.

After the miss, he caught the rebound and made a shot to force overtime.

"Shoutout to my guys being down there, they had to box out the bigs, and no one boxed me out and I ran in, just tried to make a play," Mitchell said.

In his first 34 games with the Cavs, the three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 29.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest (on 49.2% shooting from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range).

The Cavs will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns.