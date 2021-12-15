Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Steph Curry

Steph Curry made NBA history on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden when the Golden State Warriors were playing the New York Knicks.

The two-time MVP nailed the three-pointer that gives him the most in NBA history passing Ray Allen to be at the top of the list.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Curry after the huge milestone, and the tweet from Mitchell can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Warriors have a lot to be happy about this season, because in addition to Curry's record, they also have a 23-5 record after beating the Knicks 105-96.

The 23 wins are the most in the NBA.

After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they are once again a contender to win an NBA Championship, and Curry looks like he could win another MVP.

