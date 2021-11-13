Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Heat

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, and before the game started, All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.

The Jazz entered the game with an 8-5 record, and lost their last game at home to the Indiana Pacers.

As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 7-5 record, but have lost their last three games to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Both the Heat and the Jazz squared off earlier in November when the Heat beat the Jazz 118-115 in Miami, Florida.

Both teams were 7-2 prior to their matchup in Miami, and they have both had a rough stretch over their last few games.

