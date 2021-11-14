Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Heat On Saturday
The Utah Jazz lost to the Miami Heat 111-105 on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, and before the game started, All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet.
The tweet from Mitchell can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Jazz are now 8-5 on the season, and have lost their last two games at home in Utah.
As for the Heat, they are now 8-5 after the win, but had lost their last three games to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Both the Heat and the Jazz squared off earlier in November when the Heat beat the Jazz 118-115 in Miami, Florida.
The Heat are now 2-0 on the season against the Jazz.
Mitchell had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss.
