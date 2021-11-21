Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Kings
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Kings

    Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz played the Sacramento Kings.
    Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz played the Sacramento Kings.

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are in California to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. 

    Before the game, the All-Star shooting guard sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Last season the Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

    They have had several good regular seasons, but continue to come up short in the playoffs. 

    A successful season for the Jazz will be to make it to at least the Western Conference Finals. 

    As for the Kings, they have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season. 

    Coming into the game the Jazz had 10-5 record in their first 15 games, and the Kings are 6-10 in their first 16 games. 

