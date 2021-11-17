Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Game On Tuesday

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Play On Tuesday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Play On Tuesday

    Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are off to a good start to the new NBA season with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games.

    Last season, they led not only the Western Conference, but the entire NBA with a 52-20 record in the 72-game season. 

    On Tuesday, the Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Mitchell has made the All-Star game in each of the last two seasons, and is already off to a great start to the 2021-22 season averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. 

    He's also been super active on the defensive end with 1.9 steals per game. 

    More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Hosted The Warriors

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17046206
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Game On Tuesday

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
    News

    John Wall Is Being Paid More By The Rockets Than The Nets Are Paying Kevin Durant

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Here's Why Kevin Durant Should Have Never Left Steph Curry And The Warriors For The Nets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    2 hours ago