Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Game On Tuesday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are off to a good start to the new NBA season with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games.

Last season, they led not only the Western Conference, but the entire NBA with a 52-20 record in the 72-game season.

On Tuesday, the Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Mitchell has made the All-Star game in each of the last two seasons, and is already off to a great start to the 2021-22 season averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

He's also been super active on the defensive end with 1.9 steals per game.

