Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Game On Tuesday

Publish date:
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Utah Jazz Play On Tuesday
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are off to a good start to the new NBA season with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games.
Last season, they led not only the Western Conference, but the entire NBA with a 52-20 record in the 72-game season.
On Tuesday, the Jazz are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers and before the game Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Mitchell has made the All-Star game in each of the last two seasons, and is already off to a great start to the 2021-22 season averaging 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
He's also been super active on the defensive end with 1.9 steals per game.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.