Here's What Draymond Green Said About Getting Benched Late In Game 4

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-87.

The series is now tied up at 2-2.

During the fourth quarter of the game, All-Star forward Draymond Green got benched, and afterwards when he met with the media he spoke about coming out of the game.

"Definitely never thrilled coming out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must win game, I'm not gonna sit here and act like I was thrilled, I'm a competitor" Green said. "But at the end of the day if that's what coach decides then you roll with it. I had to keep my head in the game, and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset don't make too much of it."

Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday night.

