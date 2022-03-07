Skip to main content
Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Sunday, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley.   

The tweet from Green can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Green's tweet said: "Mobley will be most improved and an ALL-STAR next year."

Mobley and the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors 104-96 on Sunday, and he had 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the game. 

Mobley was the third overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer, and he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.   

He has also been outstanding on defense averaging 1.7 blocks per game.  

The Cavs are 37-27 on the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar10 seconds ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17532221_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Vucevic's Status For Bulls-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Raptors

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17845999
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After His First Game With The Wizards

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago