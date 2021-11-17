Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night, and after the game Draymond Green sent out a two tweets and they can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

With the win, the Warriors added to their best record in the NBA, which is now up to 12-2.

The Nets fell to 10-5 on the season, but are 9-3 in their last 12 games.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Green had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Over on the Nets side, Kevin Durant had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and James Harden had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Warriors are still playing without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, and the Nets have been without Kyrie Irving.

Related stories on NBA basketball