Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night, and after the game Draymond Green sent out a two tweets and they can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
With the win, the Warriors added to their best record in the NBA, which is now up to 12-2.
The Nets fell to 10-5 on the season (they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to advance to 11-5).
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Green had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Over on the Nets side, Kevin Durant had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and James Harden had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors are still playing without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, and the Nets have been without Kyrie Irving.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.