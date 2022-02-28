Skip to main content
Here's What Evan Fournier Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

Evan Fournier spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and they lost by a final score of 125-109.   

Evan Fournier had 24 points in the game, and after the loss he spoke to the media.  

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the loss dropped them to 25-36 in the 61 games that they have played so far.  

With just 24 games left in their season, they are in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason.   

Last year they were with the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.   

