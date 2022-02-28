Here's What Evan Fournier Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

The New York Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and they lost by a final score of 125-109.

Evan Fournier had 24 points in the game, and after the loss he spoke to the media.

Two clips of Fournier speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the loss dropped them to 25-36 in the 61 games that they have played so far.

With just 24 games left in their season, they are in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason.

Last year they were with the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.

