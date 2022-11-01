Here's What George Karl Tweeted About Steve Nash

On Tuesday afternoon, Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets parted ways in the middle of their third season together.

The Nets are currently 2-5 in their first seven games of the season, and before beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, had been in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

After the news about Nash, former NBA head coach George Karl sent out a tweet.

Karl: "I’m betting Steve Nash is in a celebratory mood today!"

His tweet has nearly 600 likes in less than two hours.

Karl won 1,175 games as a head coach, which ranks sixth all-time in the history of the NBA.

He is a Hall of Famer, former Head Coach of The Year and coached in the NBA All-Star Game four different times.

Most recently, he was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings in 2016.

His tweet comes off a bit sarcastic because no one ever wants to lose their job, but the Nets have been filled with plenty of drama so it's probably good that both parties are getting a fresh start.

Since taking over in 2020-21, the Nets have only won just one playoff series, and they have had big roster movement.

They traded for James Harden during Nash's first season as coach but then traded him the following season (last year) to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition, this past offseason, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team.

Nash finishes his first coaching tenure with a 94-67 record in 161 regular season games and a 7-9 record in 16 NBA Playoff games.