Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted On Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Wisconsin on Friday night by a score of 96-89.

The low scoring affair is the Bucks eighth win of the season getting them back to the .500 mark at 8-8.

After the game, Antetokounmpo sent out a post on Instagram, and the photos can be seen embedded below.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the game.

As for the Thunder, they fell to 6-9 on the season in their first 17 games, but with such a young roster and clearly being in rebuilding mode, their record is actually a bit surprising to start the season.

They are far from being the worst team in the NBA right now.

