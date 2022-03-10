Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth game in a row on Wednesday night when they beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 124-115 in Wisconsin.   

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo went off for 43 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win, and the Bucks have now won six games in a row.  

They are now just 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Wisconsin this season. 

Last season, the two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games and then went on to win the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

