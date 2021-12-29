Publish date:
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a huge win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.
The 127-110 win over the Magic improved them to 23-13 on the season in 36 games, and the Magic fell to 7-28 in their first 35 games.
After the win, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo and his post can be seen embedded below.
The two-time MVP had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the game.
After winning the NBA Championship last season, they look like a team who will be contending for a title this season as well.
Meanwhile, the Magic are nowhere near even being a playoff team, but do have intriguing prospects on the roster.
The two teams will meet in Orlando once again on Thursday.
