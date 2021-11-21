Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The OKC Thunder
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got back to the .500 mark on Friday night when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-89. 

    The win improved the Bucks to 8-8 on the season, while the Thunder fell to 6-9 in their first 17 games. 

    The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and the Thunder are coming off of a season where they missed the playoffs. 

    After the game on Friday, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    While the Bucks have had a slow start to the season, they are coming off of a year where they played longer than anyone in the Eastern Conference and have had players in and out of the lineup. 

    Their season will be defined by how they do in the playoffs, and not the regular season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

