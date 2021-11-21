Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got back to the .500 mark on Friday night when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-89.

The win improved the Bucks to 8-8 on the season, while the Thunder fell to 6-9 in their first 17 games.

The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and the Thunder are coming off of a season where they missed the playoffs.

After the game on Friday, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

While the Bucks have had a slow start to the season, they are coming off of a year where they played longer than anyone in the Eastern Conference and have had players in and out of the lineup.

Their season will be defined by how they do in the playoffs, and not the regular season.

