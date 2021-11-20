Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder
    Publish date:

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got back to the .500 mark on Friday night when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-89. 

    The win improved the Bucks to 8-8 on the season, while the Thunder fell to 6-9 in their first 17 games. 

    The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and the Thunder are coming off of a season where they missed the playoffs. 

    After the game on Friday, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    While the Bucks have had a slow start to the season, they are coming off of a year where they played longer than anyone in the Eastern Conference and have had players in and out of the lineup. 

    Their season will be defined by how they do in the playoffs, and not the regular season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Houston Rockets' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17072725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Taj Gibson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17194677_168388303_lowres
    News

    No Steph Curry, No Problem?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    1 hour ago