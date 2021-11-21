Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Here's What Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Posted To Instagram
    Publish date:

    Here's What Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Posted To Instagram

    Steph Curry posted photos to Instagram on Friday. The two-time MVP and the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA.
    Author:

    Steph Curry posted photos to Instagram on Friday. The two-time MVP and the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA.

    The Golden State Warriors are clearly the best team in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season. 

    They have a 14-2 record in their first 16 games, which is the best record in the entire league. 

    On Friday, two-time MVP posted photos to Instagram and the post can be seen embedded below from his account. 

    Curry did not play on Friday on due to a hip injury, but the Warriors were still able to knock the Pistons off in Detroit at the end of their road trip. 

    They have looked absolutely sensational, and the craziest part is that five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman have not appeared in a game yet this season. 

    If they can come back and play well, there is a legitimate case that the Warriors could win the NBA Championship. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17024252_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Posted To Instagram On Friday

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12181890_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Have Been Teammates On The Milwaukee Bucks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Kings

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17204073_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Magic-Bucks Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17122725_168388303_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Town's Dunk In The Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game Is Going Viral

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    2 hours ago