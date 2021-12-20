Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday
    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Friday.
    Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season with a 24-6 record in their first 30 games.

    The Warriors made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (winning three titles in that span), but over the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.  

    They have had All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson miss each of the last two seasons. 

    However, the Warriors look like they will once again be a team that could compete to a win NBA Championship, and Thompson is expected to return to the lineup soon. 

    Curry is also looking like an MVP (he's already won two), and is averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. 

