Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Here's What Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted
    Publish date:

    Here's What Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (10-1).
    Author:

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (10-1).

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Warriors are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 NBA season as they have the best record in the NBA (10-1). 

    Not to mention they do not even have 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman or five-time All-Star Klay Thompson back in the lineup yet this season. 

    If both of those players can come in and be productive this season they might be able to make a run at the NBA Finals. 

    The last two seasons they have missed the playoffs, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons. 

    On Friday, night they will host the Chicago Bulls, who are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
    News

    Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Just Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Did Something Amazing In The Brooklyn Nets Win Over The Orlando Magic

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Cavs

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17134481_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Cavs

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Derrick Rose Said After The Knicks Lost To The Bucks

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Magic

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The New York Knicks

    Nov 11, 2021