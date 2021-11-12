Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry and the Warriors are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 NBA season as they have the best record in the NBA (10-1).

Not to mention they do not even have 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman or five-time All-Star Klay Thompson back in the lineup yet this season.

If both of those players can come in and be productive this season they might be able to make a run at the NBA Finals.

The last two seasons they have missed the playoffs, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons.

On Friday, night they will host the Chicago Bulls, who are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

