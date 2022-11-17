Here's What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Lost Their 5th Straight Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a volatile start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They lost their first game of the season to the Toronto Raptors and then followed that up with an eight-game winning streak.

After going 8-1 in their first nine games, they are now in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

The latest loss came against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Bucks won 113-98.

After the game, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff met with the media.

"It's my responsibility to search and find the guys that are most willing to play the way we want to play," Bickerstaff said postgame.

The Cavs shot 43% from the field as a team, while allowing the Bucks to shoot 48%.

In addition, the Bucks had 18 more rebounds and four assists, so the Cavs were beaten in essential categories.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen didn't play in the game, but Bucks were also without Jrue Holiday (and Khris Middleton who hasn't played yet this season).

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland scored 66 points, but only one other player on the team scored more than five points (Lamar Stevens had 10).

Their losses (on the current streak) have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks.

On Friday night, they will have an excellent chance to end the losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (who have lost nine of their last ten games).