Here's What Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After His Huge Game
Ja Morant went off for 52 points on Monday night in the Memphis Grizzlies win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs at home on Monday night by a score of 118-105, and Ja Morant exploded for 52 points.
After the game, Morant posted photos to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Grizzlies advanced to 43-20 in the 63 games that they have played so far, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Last season they made the playoffs as the eighth seed, but lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
However, this season they are likely to get home-court advantage, and are one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
