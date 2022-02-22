Skip to main content

Here's What Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies played in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar had six points, one rebound and three assists in 18 minutes of action.   

After the game, the former second overall pick posted several photos to Instagram, which can be seen embedded below. 

Morant and the Grizzlies made the postseason last year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz. 

This season they not only look like a team that is a lock to make the playoffs, but they appear as if they could be an actual contender.   

They are the third seed in the west with a 41-19 record in 60 games. 

The team will resume action on Thursday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

