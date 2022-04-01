Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Khris Middleton Getting Ejected

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a thriller at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 120-119 in overtime.

Khris Middleton got ejected during the game due to a flagrant foul, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about what happened, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Related stories on NBA basketball