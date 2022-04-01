Skip to main content
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Khris Middleton Getting Ejected

Khris Middleton got ejected during Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet about the ejected.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a thriller at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 120-119 in overtime. 

Khris Middleton got ejected during the game due to a flagrant foul, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about what happened, and his tweet can be seen embedded below. 

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Khris Middleton Getting Ejected

