Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Won
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 in Tennessee on Wednesday evening.
The Grizzlies advanced to 22-14 with the win, and are 7-3 in their last ten games.
Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 16-18 and are just 1-6 in their last seven games.
Morant had a huge night scoring 41 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
He also had made six three-pointers in the game.
After the big win, Morant sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Grizzlies were a playoff team last season, but this year they still have been one of the best surprise in the NBA, because of how big of a jump they've made.
They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.
