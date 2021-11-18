Here's What James Harden Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Wednesday evening.

The game came directly after their 117-99 loss in Brooklyn to the Golden State Warriors the night before.

Harden had 27 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the win and after the game he spoke to reporters (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).

The Nets are 11-5 on the season, but their last 13 nights have been super busy.

They had a multi-day road trip, and have played eight games over the last 13 days.

"I knew we were playing a lot, but I guess that's what they gave us.," he said.

The Cavs fell to 9-7 after the loss, but they have not made the playoffs since 2018, so this start to the season above .500 is actually very impressive.

