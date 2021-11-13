Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Pelicans
    Publish date:

    James Harden spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans.
    Author:

    James Harden went off for 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in the Brooklyn Nets 120-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    The win improves the Nets to 9-4 on the season, and the Pelicans fell to 1-12. 

    After starting the season 1-2, the Nets are now 8-2 in their last ten games. 

    Harden spoke to the media after the game, and some of what he said can be seen embedded in tweets below from SNY's Nets Videos. 

    The 2018 MVP started the season slow, but is starting look like himself again. 

    "It's not going to be easy for me to just come out there and just do what I do," Harden said. "It takes a lotta reps, a lotta hard work to get to that point to be playing at a point which you guys see me play at."

