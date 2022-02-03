Here's What James Harden Said After Another Loss For The Nets

Skip to main content
Here's What James Harden Said After Nets-Kings Game

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings in California.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings 112-101 on Wednesday night, which means they have now lost six games in a row, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

James Harden, who had four points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, spoke to the media after the game (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos). 

"It's all a process," Harden told reporters postgame. "Obviously we're going through a tough stretch where we're losing."   

The Nets are currently 29-22 in the 51 games that they've played, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are still without Kevin Durant and Joe Harris due to injuries, and Kyrie Irving can only play in road games.  

"Hopefully after the break we can potentially get our full roster, and start making strides in the right direction," Harden said.   

