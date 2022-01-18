Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost in Cleveland to the Cavaliers 114-107 on Monday afternoon, and they were playing their first game since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury on Saturday night.

The Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and 27-16 in 43 games on the season.

James Harden had 22 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in the game, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.

A clip of Harden speaking postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Yes Network.

"We had more than enough opportunities to win this game," Harden said. "It's on us."

Harden also got banged up during the game, but sounds like he will be fine (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).

"I'm good, I should be alright," Harden said.

